Sooners Host No. 2 Texas Tech In Big 12 Home Opener - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sooners Host No. 2 Texas Tech In Big 12 Home Opener

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
Norman -

No. 15 Oklahoma baseball is set to host No. 2 Texas Tech in L. Dale Mitchell Park’s Big 12 opener. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. with sophomore Dylan Grove (0-1, 3.22 ERA) pitching against Tech’s Davis Martin (4-1, 2.57).

The Sooners (23-5, 2-1) are off to a good start to Big 12 play after winning their opening series at Baylor. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in batting average (.300), ERA (2.66) and homers (25). Sophomore first baseman Brylie Ware leads the team with a .373 average to go with 22 runs and 16 RBI. OU was swept in Lubbock last year but won 17-4 in Oklahoma City on day two of the Big 12 tournament.

The Red Raiders (24-4, 3-0) swept Texas to kick off conference play. Right fielder Ryan Long hits .372 with a .513 slugging percentage and left fielder Grant Little is hitting .370 with 21 runs scored. Tech is third in the Big 12 in batting average at .292 and second in ERA (2.96).

Saturday’s pitching matchup will feature OU junior Devon Perez (4-1, 3.67) and Tech’s Steven Gingery (5-0, 1.05). First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.