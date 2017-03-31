Sooners Host No. 2 Texas Tech In Big 12 Home Opener

No. 15 Oklahoma baseball is set to host No. 2 Texas Tech in L. Dale Mitchell Park’s Big 12 opener. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. with sophomore Dylan Grove (0-1, 3.22 ERA) pitching against Tech’s Davis Martin (4-1, 2.57).

The Sooners (23-5, 2-1) are off to a good start to Big 12 play after winning their opening series at Baylor. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in batting average (.300), ERA (2.66) and homers (25). Sophomore first baseman Brylie Ware leads the team with a .373 average to go with 22 runs and 16 RBI. OU was swept in Lubbock last year but won 17-4 in Oklahoma City on day two of the Big 12 tournament.

The Red Raiders (24-4, 3-0) swept Texas to kick off conference play. Right fielder Ryan Long hits .372 with a .513 slugging percentage and left fielder Grant Little is hitting .370 with 21 runs scored. Tech is third in the Big 12 in batting average at .292 and second in ERA (2.96).

Saturday’s pitching matchup will feature OU junior Devon Perez (4-1, 3.67) and Tech’s Steven Gingery (5-0, 1.05). First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT.