Heavy Rain, Storms Possible Over The Weekend In Oklahoma

Clouds will slowly increase overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s. Showers and storms will develop in the panhandle.

Plan to spend a lot of time indoors this weekend as we're expecting quite a bit of rainfall. Chances of showers and storms will increase in the afternoon and evening. There is a low threat they become severe. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Showers and a few storms will linger around for at least the first part of our Sunday. Highs will drop to around 60.

