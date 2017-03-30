Your 2 Cents: Marketing Company Creates 'Snowflake Survey' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

A marketing company has come up with what it calls the snowflake survey to weed out young applicants who might be entitled or easily offended on the job.  They ask questions like "When was the last time you cried and why?"

Here's what you had to say about it.

Jim first, “Finding someone that will work hard at their position and exceed expectations to improve their own (employee's) position and life is likely less than 1 in 100. Weeding out the entitled candidates to move your business forward is priceless."

Christie says, "What's next sheep survey for those who don't base decisions on facts and enjoy being lied to? The President is the biggest whining brat I've ever seen"

From Gwen, "This assumes that young people are going to be the snowflakes...the way I see it from years of work experience, we've always had the snowflakes among us! And some of them are bosses now!"

Robert says, "If I'm a snowflake, I tell them what they want to hear and then once I'm in I begin to subvert the system."

Finally, David says of the survey, "I like it. These snowflakes need to learn the world doesn't revolve around them."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.

