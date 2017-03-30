OKCPS Delays Plans To Consolidate Schools - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Delays Plans To Consolidate Schools

Oklahoma City’s Schools Superintendent Thursday night offered a “Plan B” as an alternative to closing five neighborhood elementary schools, with low enrollments, after this school year. 

Superintendent Aurora Lora says the District has to shave another $10 million off the $30 million it cut last year. Two weeks ago, Lora proposed closing five elementary schools, and converting Northeast Academy into a Middle School. 

After six community meetings over the last several days, Lora now is proposing the school district can save much of the needed amount of money by reducing the number of elementary school teachers and increasing class sizes. 

They would also cancel the last day of school this year, on May 30.

Board Member Bob Hammack says he’s on board with the plan.

“By the reaction, I saw from most of the board members, they are just as excited and enthused as I am, because it recognizes the fact we have people and families that are invested in these neighborhood schools,” Hammack said. 

The full board will vote on the proposal on April 6. Lora and Tulsa’s Superintendent plan a rally for education sometime next week at the State Capital.  As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the district had not announced what day and what time it will happen.

