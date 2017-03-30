Norman Store To Sell Salsa Made By Middle Schoolers

The students not only closed the deal to sell their salsa in the store near 24th and Robinson, they saw firsthand that dreaming big pays off.

The afterschool program through Loveworks in Norman created an opportunity for students to work toward their business and culinary goals.

A salsa recipe they’ve perfected will now make its debut in a Homeland grocery store, and the whole business is run by middle school students.

A culinary startup in Norman is getting a big break. A salsa recipe they’ve perfected will now make its debut in a Homeland grocery store, and the whole business is run by middle school students.

The afterschool program through Loveworks in Norman created an opportunity for students to work toward their business and culinary goals.

The students established ‘REAL Kitchen’ and perfected a fresh salsa recipe that sold out at weekend farmer’s markets. So, they hired a co-packer in Tuttle to help them make the salsa in mass quantities.

And then they took things a step further; to the offices of Homeland.

The students not only closed the deal to sell their salsa in the store near 24th and Robinson, they saw firsthand that dreaming big pays off.

Their salsa will hit the shelves starting Sat., April 1.