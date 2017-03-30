'Significant Threat' Cancels Classes, Events At Redlands CC In El Reno

All classes and events have been canceled at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Friday and Saturday, due to a “potentially significant threat currently being investigated”, the school announced Thursday evening.

Specifics on what the threat is has not been revealed. El Reno Police and FBI agents are investigating.

Additionally, police officers, along with Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies, will increase patrols at Cougar Crossing to protect students, according to the press release issued by Redlands.

“We are taking a safety precaution because of an anonymous threat made against Redlands Community College,” said President Jack Bryant. “We take every threat seriously and place the security and well-being of all faculty, staff, students and guests first.”

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.

