OSBI Investigating Kingston PD Use Of Force After Man's Death

OSBI agents are investigating use of force by Kingston Police after a man died during an incident with officers, Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. According to a report, officers responded to an emergency call, where the caller reported seeing a man in a ditch, possibly suffering a heart attack.

Three officers, a Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy, and medical personnel responded to the scene where they found the man unresponsive. When officers tried to resuscitate the man, he came to and became combative.

The officers tried to subdue the man, but after several minutes, the man again became unresponsive and stopped breathing. This time he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Madill around 2 p.m.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin. The names of the officers involved also has not yet been released.