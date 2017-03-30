How To Donate To Tecumseh Officer Terney's Family

Blue painted mason jars are located at businesses in Tecumseh where donations can be dropped off for the officer’s family.

Several organizations are hosting fundraisers to help Officer Justin Terney’s family.

The 22-year-old Tecumseh police officer was shot and killed by a 35-year-old fugitive, Byron Shepard. The shooting happened late Sunday night. Officer Terney passed away on Monday morning at the hospital.

The community of Pottawatomie County is coming together to support his family.

Raffle Ticket Fundraiser

This weekend, April 1 – April 2, the Tecumseh Aftershock little league team is playing in the NCAA preseason tournament. There will be raffle tickets will be on sale at Dale, Bethel, and Little Axe ballparks starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The raffles are for a chance win two Thunder tickets or a $250 gift card. One will cost $10. Two raffles will cost $15.

Assistant Coach Darrin Stephens says all the money earned will go directly to Officer Terney’s family. Next weekend, April 8 – April 9, the boys team will also sell raffle tickets at their preseason tournament. Locations and times are to be determined.

Hair Cuts For First Responders

Fat Chix Barber on N. Broadway in Tecumseh is doing free hair cuts for first responders through Thursday. This includes those first responders who are attending Officer Terney’s funeral on Friday.

The owner, Linda Blankenship, said through the end of next week, the extra money she earns from other customers will go to Terney’s family.

“It’s very heart breaking. You automatically wish there was something you could do to change it, something you could do to make it right,” said Blankenship.

BancFirst

An account has been set up at BancFirst under Officer Justin Terney’s name.

Blue Jars Around Town

Blue painted mason jars are located at businesses in Tecumseh where donations can be dropped off for the officer’s family.

Auction

The Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing group has created an outdoor auction to benefit the memorial fund for Justin Terney. The officer was a member of the group, who enjoyed hunting. People can bid on turkey, hog and waterfowl hunts, fishing trips, taxidermy mounts, duck calls and more. All the proceeds will go to the account set up at BancFirst. Join the group on Facebook to bid on items by Friday at 5 p.m.