Mild Weather Sticks Around In Oklahoma, Rain Possible On The Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies continue to clear Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the low 40s, with a fairly light east breeze.

Friday looks nice and quiet. We'll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures around 70.  Storms will be developing way out west in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. There is a slight chance they make it into western OK.

Central Oklahoma has a much better chance of showers and storms on Saturday with a low threat of small hail and damaging wind.

