Revised OKCPS Budget Cut Recommendations Would Not Close Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora’s budget cut recommendations would not close five schools.

The proposal would, however, reduce teacher positions and enlarge elementary school class sizes.  

The OKCPS school board heard options on closing an expected $10-million budget shortfall, Thursday evening.

The original consolidation plan called for the closure of five elementary schools. NE Academy would also be re-purposed into a middle school. During her town-hall style meetings, Lora heard from outraged parents upset over the possibility of closing schools.

“I cried for the day, and I’m still upset,” said F.D. Moon Elementary Parent Amy Olson.

F.D. Moon parents heard an alternative plan from the Superintendent Wednesday night.

It would keep schools open, but some teachers would lose their jobs and classroom sizes would grow district wide.

“I would hope that they don’t do that,” said Olson.

The School Board is expected to vote on a plan next week after hearing options Thursday.

Lora released the following message following the meeting:

