3 Killed In Tulsa Home Invasion Broke Into Property Earlier In Day

Authorities say three teenagers who were shot dead during a suspected Tulsa home invasion broke into a detached garage on the property earlier the same day and stole liquor from a game room.

A Wagoner County sheriff's officials says Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff robbed the converted apartment earlier Monday.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says the teens returned to the house in an affluent Tulsa-area neighborhood after a woman suspected of driving them there had "indirect knowledge" there might be expensive items to steal inside.

Cook, Redfern and Woodruff were fatally shot by the homeowner's son.

The alleged driver, 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, is jailed without bond on murder and burglary warrants.