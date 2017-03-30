Cowboys Take On Mountaineers In Big 12 Home Opener

No. 23 Oklahoma State baseball looks to right the ship in its Big 12 home opener against West Virginia on Friday. The Cowboys got off to a bad start in conference play after being swept at No. 3 TCU but they’ve won nine-straight at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

West Virginia (13-9, 2-1) is coming off an impressive 2-1 series win at No. 10 Baylor. The Mountaineers’ .292 batting average is second in the Big 12 while they’re eighth in ERA at 4.02. Last year, WVU won the season series 2-1 in Morgantown.

Oklahoma State is led by outfielder Garrett McCain and his .348 batting average. As a team the Cowboys are hitting .283, fifth in the conference. The Cowboys are 10-5 all time against West Virginia.

Expected to start for Oklahoma State are righties Tyler Buffett (3-2, 4.19), Jonathan Heasely (2-2, 2.55) and Blake Battenfield (2-1, 3.42). The Mountaineers will throw righties B.J Myers (2-1, 4.03), Michael Grove (2-1, 3.28) and Conner Dotson (3-3, 5.53).