OKC Police Searching For Man Who Assaulted Woman, Broke Her Jaw

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman and broke her jaw.

Officers said they were investigating a reported shooting in the 800 block of Southwest 18th St. in February after a dispute broke out between several women. As the women were fighting other people arrived at the scene including Eddie Garcia, 20, according to police.

Garcia then hit a woman in the head with a gun, which knocked her unconscious and broke her jaw, police said.

Two suspects have already been arrested, but authorities are still looking for Garcia.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crime is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.