OKC Police Searching For Man Who Assaulted Woman, Broke Her Jaw - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Searching For Man Who Assaulted Woman, Broke Her Jaw

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman and broke her jaw.

Officers said they were investigating a reported shooting in the 800 block of Southwest 18th St. in February after a dispute broke out between several women. As the women were fighting other people arrived at the scene including Eddie Garcia, 20, according to police.

Garcia then hit a woman in the head with a gun, which knocked her unconscious and broke her jaw, police said.

Two suspects have already been arrested, but authorities are still looking for Garcia.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crime is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.