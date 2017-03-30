3 Workers Shocked By Electrical Lines In NW OKC

Three workers were injured Thursday morning when they were shocked by electrical lines as they were working on a street lamp.

The workers were on a pole at Northwest 63rd St. and Northwest Expressway when the pole came in contact with an electrical line.

All three workers were transported to a local hospital. One was in cardiac arrest when responders arrived at the scene. The other two worker were able to walk and talk.

Eastbound Northwest Expressway just east of Northwest 63rd St. is blocked, but one lane has been opened.

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.