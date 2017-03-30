Cleveland County,Oklahoma County Burn Bans Allowed To Expire

Both the Cleveland County and Oklahoma County burn bans have been allowed to expire, according to authorities.

Residents are asked to use extreme caution when attempting burning and not to burn on a day when the winds are forecast to be over 10 mph and / or where the humidity will be below 40%.

The Little Axe Fire Department is also reminding resident that even though the burn ban has been lifted anyone who starts a fire will be liable for the damages caused by it.

Also, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said anyone with a burn permit will need to have the site re-inspected prior to burning to ensure that the burn piles are in compliance with permit restrictions.