Teen Arrested, 2 On The Run For January Deadly Shooting In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are still looking for two more people wanted in connection with a January homicide. This, just hours after they arrested an 18-year-old they have been looking for for months.

Police found and arrested 18-year-old Sequoia Sheahart Wednesday night and booked him into the Oklahoma County Jail. His bond has been denied.

Police put out a picture of Sheahart back in January, just days after the body of 18-year-old Jesus Herrada was found inside his apartment at the Summer Oaks apartment complex at NW 16th and Macarthur .

Police said Herrada had been shot, and his mother was the one who found the body and called 911.

Court papers obtained by News 9 Thursday afternoon, revealed police found one shell casing, two bags of pills, and a cell phone in the parking lot along with a small amount of blood.

According to the report, a witness told officers that Sequoia contacted him about wanting to purchase three bags of Xanax. But when he showed up to make the buy, he and two other men started beating him with their guns inside a car in an attempt to rob him.

The arrest warrant stated Herrada, who was acting as a lookout for the witness, ran to help stop the assault, and that's when he was shot. The witness was able to give a good description of Sheahart to police.

Detectives are now trying to find the two other men who were with him the night of the shooting.

