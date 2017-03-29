My 2 Cents: Marketing Company Creates 'Snowflake Survey'

Snowflake's need not apply. A marketing company has come up with a unique way to weed out job applicants that they don't think will fit in with their company philosophy.

Silent Partner marketing has created a snowflake survey.

If you're not familiar with the term, “snowflake” in most circles, describes a millennial who feels entitled, expects things to be handed to them, and/or is easily offended.

It's thought to have been coined in the 90's novel and movie “Fight Club,” which both include the line, "You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake."

This marketing firm doesn't want snowflakes so in the interview process, they're asking questions like:

"When was the last time you cried and why?"

"What does America mean to you?"

"How do you feel about police?"

"How do you feel about guns".

The CEO of the marketing firm says he doesn't care if he comes off as extreme, he's fighting against a sense of entitlement in young people who don't want to have to hustle to make it.

And I'm pretty sure if the survey makes you uncomfortable, that company doesn't have a safe space you can retreat to.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents