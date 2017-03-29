My 2 Cents: Marketing Company Creates 'Snowflake Survey'

Snowflake's need not apply. A marketing company has come up with a unique way to weed out job applicants that they don't think will fit in with their company philosophy.
Silent Partner marketing has created a snowflake survey.
If you're not familiar with the term, “snowflake” in most circles, describes a millennial who feels entitled, expects things to be handed to them, and/or is easily offended.
It's thought to have been coined in the 90's novel and movie “Fight Club,” which both include the line, "You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake."
This marketing firm doesn't want snowflakes so in the interview process, they're asking questions like:
- "When was the last time you cried and why?"
- "What does America mean to you?"
- "How do you feel about police?"
- "How do you feel about guns".
The CEO of the marketing firm says he doesn't care if he comes off as extreme, he's fighting against a sense of entitlement in young people who don't want to have to hustle to make it.
And I'm pretty sure if the survey makes you uncomfortable, that company doesn't have a safe space you can retreat to.
