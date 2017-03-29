Westbrook's 57-Point Triple-Double Lifts OKC To Biggest Comeback In Thunder History

Russell Westbrook tallied the first 57-point triple-double in NBA history as the Thunder overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Magic, 114-106 in overtime.

Related: Thunder Social Scene

The win marks the biggest second half comeback in Thunder history while Westbrook now has 38 triple-doubles on the season, three away from tying Oscar Robertson’s single season record with eight games left. The Thunder also clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with the win.

Russell Westbrook tallied 57 points, 13 rebounds & 11 assists to lead the Thunder to an OT win in Orlando. #RussFace #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/5Ev31us6ta — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) March 30, 2017

With the Thunder trailing 101-97 with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook quickly sprinted to the basket for a layup to bring the Thunder within two points with 16.9 left on the clock. OKC had to then foul Nikola Vucevic, who missed his second free throw attempt to give the Thunder one last chance.

Despite missing his past two shots, Westbrook was unfazed as he elevated from 31-feet out and swished the game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the game. Most likely in shock from what just happened, Orlando failed the get a shot off in the final seconds as the game headed to overtime.

With Westbrook carrying the team on his back, OKC outscored Orlando 12-4 in the extra frame to pull off its second consecutive double-digit comeback.

Enes Kanter was influential in the comeback with 17 points off the bench while Victor Oladipo added 13 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded.

Behind Russell Westbrook's historic outing -- highest scoring triple-double in @NBAHistory -- the @okcthunder have clinched a playoff spot! pic.twitter.com/0qzv2PPNob — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 30, 2017

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 24 points while Terrence Ross scored 23 of his own.

The Thunder will be back in action on Friday when it hosts the San Antonio Spurs.