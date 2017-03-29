Driver Hit By Suspect Involved In OKC High-Speed Crash Speaks Ou - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Driver Hit By Suspect Involved In OKC High-Speed Crash Speaks Out

An chase suspect crashed into 24-year-old Paris Mitchell's car. An chase suspect crashed into 24-year-old Paris Mitchell's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A typical Sunday for 24-year-old Paris Mitchell is spent with his family in Northeast Oklahoma City.

“Mom was cooking dinner and we went to go get some tea for her,” Mitchell said.

That afternoon he was going back to her house when he crossed paths with a police pursuit.

“We were at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Edmond Police dash camera shows officers chasing a black SUV and Mitchell stopped on the side of the road, trying to stay out of the way.

But the suspect SUV started swerving and slammed into Mitchell's car.

Mitchell’s brother was in the car with him. The front end was crushed and the windshield was shattered.

“All I remember was my brother screaming, ‘Get out! Get out!” Mitchell explained.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead as first responders came to help.

Both were taken to the hospital, but aside from some bruising and bad headaches, they are OK.

“I’m just thankful to be here – me and my brother,” Mitchell said.

If you'd like to help Mitchell with his medical bills, click here.

Both of the two men arrested in this chase are still here in the Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints.

