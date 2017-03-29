Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Cold Case

A break in a eight year cold case is certain to provide some relief to neighbors in Anadarko.

News 9 was the first to report about the multi-state grand jury now weighing the evidence in the case of murdered Pastor Carol Daniels .

On August 23, 2009, police discovered Daniels’ mutilated body inside the Christ Holy Church on East First Street.

The details of her killing were initially leaked to the public.

The 61-year-old preacher was stabbed multiple times, her hair lit on fire and her nude body left in a crucified position.

“People couldn’t believe in a small town of Anadarko, a crime like that could be committed,” said Anadarko neighbor Theresa Marie.

“The manner in which is happened, it was a lot,” said Anadarko neighbor Jonathan Taylor.

Sources confirmed the cold case may be getting warmer with the grand jury’s involvement.

On Wednesday, the son of one-time suspect Denise Cooper, who died in February, told News 9 he testified in front of the grand jury.

The district attorney in Caddo County is not commenting on the case.

“To have a crime of this nature solved would be great,” Marie said.