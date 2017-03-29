Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Cold Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Cold Case

Posted: Updated:
ANADARKO, Oklahoma -

A break in a eight year cold case is certain to provide some relief to neighbors in Anadarko.

News 9 was the first to report about the multi-state grand jury now weighing the evidence in the case of murdered Pastor Carol Daniels.

On August 23, 2009, police discovered Daniels’ mutilated body inside the Christ Holy Church on East First Street.

The details of her killing were initially leaked to the public. 

The 61-year-old preacher was stabbed multiple times, her hair lit on fire and her nude body left in a crucified position.

“People couldn’t believe in a small town of Anadarko, a crime like that could be committed,” said Anadarko neighbor Theresa Marie.

“The manner in which is happened, it was a lot,” said Anadarko neighbor Jonathan Taylor.

Sources confirmed the cold case may be getting warmer with the grand jury’s involvement.

On Wednesday, the son of one-time suspect Denise Cooper, who died in February, told News 9 he testified in front of the grand jury.

The district attorney in Caddo County is not commenting on the case.

“To have a crime of this nature solved would be great,” Marie said.

