Police Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

The man accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh police officer late Sunday night was charged with first-degree murder, the Pottawatomie County district attorney said.

Byron Shepard is accused of killing 22-year-old Justin Terney.

The district attorney's office released 10 minutes of the dashcam video detailing the traffic stop and the shooting. WARNING: some viewers may find the video disturbing. The full video was over an hour long, but District Attorney Richard Smothermon said he edited it out of respect for the family.

Terney pulled over a vehicle with Shepard as the passenger. Shepard ran away after Terney asked for identification and Terney chased him.

Police said they used a Taser on Shepard before gunfire was exchanged. Both Terney and Shepard were hit by gunfire. Smothermon said the officer was shot twice by the suspect. After he was hit, Terney was able to fire back and hit Shepard three times.

"He was a perfect gentleman to the driver of the vehicle and the suspect until such time that he ran. He did the least intrusive thing by Tasing him instead of shooting him as he fled. He did everything right," Smothermon said.

Terney died from his injuries Monday morning at OU Medical Center. Shepard is recovering from his injuries at a hospital. He is in serious but stable condition, the district attorney said.

Shepard's girlfriend, Brooklyn Williams, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death. She is accused of harboring a fugitive.

The last officer-involved shooting in Pottawatomie County was in May 1999.

