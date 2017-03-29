Easy Beef Bolognese - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Easy Beef Bolognese

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrots, chopped
  • 3 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 can San Marzano whole tomatoes
  • 2 cups beef broth

ADD:

  • 1/2 cup white or red wine
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 sprigs fresh sage
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup half and half
  • Cooked pasta
  1. In a large skillet cook the ground beef and pork with the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic till the meat is cooked through.
  2. Transfer the meat and veggie mixture to the bowl of a slow cooker.
  3. Add in the whole tomatoes.
  4. Crush the tomatoes with a wooden spoon.
  5. Pour in the wine and broth.
  6. Add the herb, salt and pepper to the slow cooker.
  7. Cook on low for 8 hours or high 4 hours.
  8. One hour before serving add in the half and half stirring well.
  9. Serve the sauce over hot pasta or over polenta.
  10. Sprinkle with fresh parmesan.

