Suspect Killed Following Officer-Involved Shooting In McClain Co - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Killed Following Officer-Involved Shooting In McClain County

Posted: Updated:
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the town of Byars, the McClain County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett said the suspect identified as 57-year-old Doyle Johnson became belligerent after a deputy pulled him over in Rosedale. Sheriff Hewett said Johnson then sped eight miles to a vacant home in Byars, where he then pointed a handgun at the deputy. That deputy shot and killed Johnson.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

"You can't take any chances like I say, these officers put their lives on the line every day, there is no grey area. Someone points a weapon at you, you have to take action. Because, it's not worth it to second guess," said Sheriff Hewett.

A law enforcement source also told News 9 that Johnson had an extensive criminal record in Garvin County. 

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.