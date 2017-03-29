Suspect Killed Following Officer-Involved Shooting In McClain County

One suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the town of Byars, the McClain County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett said the suspect identified as 57-year-old Doyle Johnson became belligerent after a deputy pulled him over in Rosedale. Sheriff Hewett said Johnson then sped eight miles to a vacant home in Byars, where he then pointed a handgun at the deputy. That deputy shot and killed Johnson.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

"You can't take any chances like I say, these officers put their lives on the line every day, there is no grey area. Someone points a weapon at you, you have to take action. Because, it's not worth it to second guess," said Sheriff Hewett.

A law enforcement source also told News 9 that Johnson had an extensive criminal record in Garvin County.

