OK Author To Be Honored At State Capitol

Gov. Mary Fallin and other state officials will declare Wed. Mar. 29 “Emma Akin Day” at the State Capitol.

Akin was a white teacher who taught blacks students at the old Dunbar School in Drumright in the 1920’s and 30’s. Because she didn’t like the lack of reading and learning materials available to black students, Akin wrote four books that—once they were published in 1938—were used as text books in black classrooms everywhere.

“All over the country all of the segregated schools. She actually wanted them to go into white schools, but the publisher wouldn’t allow it, because both the teachers and the students would be able to see that the black children were just the same as them, and it might help to bring some unity to the races,” said Tammy Posey, who is the Curator of Drumright’s Historical Museum.

Emma Akin founded Drumright’s Historical Museum in 1965.