Report: Sooners Guard To Transfer

Junior guard Darrion Strong-Moore is leaving the Oklahoma basketball team a source tells ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Strong-Moore played just one season in Norman, appearing in 29 games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The 6-foot-1 point guard was a juco transfer from Coffeyville Community College.

With Strong-Moore’s departure and Jordan Woodard graduating, sophomore-to-be Jordan Shepherd becomes the only point guard on the roster. Super-recruit Trae Young will likely have ball-handling duties when he arrives in the fall. With an open roster position, the Sooners could try to add another recruit or transfer over the summer.