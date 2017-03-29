Report: Sooners Guard To Transfer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Sooners Guard To Transfer

Posted: Updated:
Norman -

Junior guard Darrion Strong-Moore is leaving the Oklahoma basketball team a source tells ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Strong-Moore played just one season in Norman, appearing in 29 games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The 6-foot-1 point guard was a juco transfer from Coffeyville Community College.

With Strong-Moore’s departure and Jordan Woodard graduating, sophomore-to-be Jordan Shepherd becomes the only point guard on the roster. Super-recruit Trae Young will likely have ball-handling duties when he arrives in the fall. With an open roster position, the Sooners could try to add another recruit or transfer over the summer.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.