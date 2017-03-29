DPS Budget Cuts Could Cause Closures At State License Exam Centers

Taking your driver's test in Oklahoma has never been a joy ride, but it may be about to get a lot worse.

The Department of Public Safety said if they have to cut their budget another 15 percent they will close 25 driver's license testing sites across the state. That would leave only 11 sites statewide.

DPS said if they close the offices, all employees will be laid off and they will not increase staffing at sites left open to accommodate additional traffic.

"Think about it now, how crowded, how delayed you are and multiply that," said trooper Dwight Durant, Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Andre Phillips has three children. His oldest is 15. He was at the Edmond location on Wednesday that could close.

"When he goes to take his license, where would he go?" he said. "We'll be trying over there on the south side. No way we'll be getting in."

Closures in more rural parts of the state would mean some Oklahomans would have to drive 100 miles to the nearest site, the maximum allowed by state law.

"It would be disastrous," said Phillips. "Because where would you go? You going to go two or three hours out of the way to take a test? Come on."

Key lawmakers said they are still looking at revenue options so agencies won't have to make additional cuts.