DPS Budget Cuts Could Cause Closures At State License Exam Centers

A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead after killing at least one person.More >>
A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead after killing at least one person.More >>
States are steadily disclosing whether or not they will cooperate with a request for voter information from the commission set up by President Trump in May to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections.More >>
States are steadily disclosing whether or not they will cooperate with a request for voter information from the commission set up by President Trump in May to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.