Oklahoma City police are looking for a burglar suspect.

Officers say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, broke through a side window at Fastenal at 7100 South Sooner Rd. and burglarized the business on March 23. According to authorities, the man was driving a white Ford F-250.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.

Watch the surveillance video