Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect in a theft at a local store.

Officers say a man, captured on surveillance video, stole a pink laptop at the EZ Pawn store at Northwest 63rd St. and May Ave. on Feb. 12.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.