Man Dies After Wind Rolls Over Semi On I-40 In El Reno

By Cole Poland, News9.com
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

All lanes of I-40 in El Reno are back open after strong winds from last night's storms caused a semi-truck to roll over, killing the driver.

Val and Amy Castor were on the scene near El Reno about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim's name has not been released.

