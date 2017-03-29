Macy Picks Up Endorsement From Former OK County DA

Former Oklahoma County district attorney Wes Lane endorsed Brett Macy for Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Macy is one of seven candidates to join the race to replace John Whetsel. Macy will face Mike Christian, P.D. Taylor, and Darrell Sorrels, in the Republican primary to be held on April 4.

Macy joined the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department in 1984 then moved to the Oklahoma City Police Department in 1989, leaving the force in 2014 as a lieutenant. He is currently an investigative and financial crimes consultant and also serves on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Lane was appointed as Oklahoma County assistant district attorney in 1981 by Macy's father, Bob Macy. Lane was district attorney from 2001-2006.