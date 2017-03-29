Localized Flooding Reported In Norman After Heavy Rains

Officials are warning Norman residents to avoid the roadways as heavy rains flooded many roads near the University of Oklahoma campus and other flood-prone areas in the city.

The university warned that Jenkins from Lindsey south to Timberdell was under water Tuesday night, as well as Lindsey and Elm. They advised residents to not drive on campus.

11:32pm Jenkins from Lindsey south to Timberdell is under water, as is Lindsey and Elm. Do not drive on campus! #OUSafe — OU Emergency Prep (@OUemergencyprep) March 29, 2017

The National Weather Service in Norman reported more than 1.8 inches of rain reported in hour between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Norman firefighters advised residents to avoid travel in the city if possible.

The roof of Norman North even sprang a leak overnight as rain flooded into the school. Faculty was there to record video and begin clean up. NPS superintendent Dr. Joseph Siano told us the leaking roof is an ongoing problem they've not been able to fully fix yet. He also says it will NOT close the school today.

