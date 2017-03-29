Brutal Killing Of An Anadarko Preacher Before Multicounty Grand - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Brutal Killing Of An Anadarko Preacher Before Multicounty Grand Jury

Pastor Carol Daniels Pastor Carol Daniels
ANADARKO, Oklahoma -

A multicounty grand jury is involved in the unsolved 2009 murder of an Anadarko pastor, News 9 has learned.

On Aug. 23, 2009, police discovered Reverend Carol Daniels' mutilated body inside the Christ Holy Church on E. First Street.

A source tells News 9 the investigation has been ongoing for several years. Now, a grand jury will weigh the evidence to determine whether a suspect should be indicted.

This new development could ease unrest in the small Caddo County community. There are growing rumblings of discontent over the arrests of possible suspects that never panned out.

News 9 has learned that Denise Kay Cooper, who has been labeled the prime suspect, died of cancer in February. Caddo County DA Jason Hicks declined to comment. 

The chilling details of her killing were initially leaked to the public. The 61-year-old preacher was stabbed multiple times, her hair lit on fire, and her nude body left in a crucified position. The then-prosecutor called it one of the most brutal and horrific crime scenes he'd ever seen.

