3 Storm Chasers Killed In Texas Driving Toward Tornado, Police Say

Spur, TEXAS -

Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in car crash while apparently driving toward a tornado, police said. 

CBS Dallas reports that Department of Public Safety troopers say severe weather did not directly cause the crash. But the storm chasers were driving toward a tornado when one vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. There were two drivers and one passenger in the two vehicles, and all three occupants were pronounced deceased at scene. 

Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department Of Public Safety said all three were storm chasers. 

Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri, was driving a sport utility vehicle. He was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, Texas DPS reported.

Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, of Cassville, Missouri, was the passenger in the SUV and was wearing a seat belt.

Williamson and Yarnall were contractors with the Weather Channel. The station released a statement after news spread about the fatality crash.

This afternoon we learned that three people died in a car accident in Texas, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall. Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.

The driver of the Jeep was Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona. He was wearing a seat belt. 

