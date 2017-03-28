OKC Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Neighbor's Dog

Oklahoma City police arrest a Southwest Oklahoma City man after he turned himself in to police headquarters. He’s accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog - and dumping him in a nearby field.

The family is still reeling from the loss of their dog Diesel, and they can't understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

“It broke my heart because Diesel has been part of our family since he was a baby he was weeks old,” said Hilda Flores, the owner of the husky mix.

The dog was shot a total of two times in the head, but managed to stay alive, despite being dumped in a field miles away from the family home.

Flores said she drove for hours and found the dog in field near a wooded area.

“My first reaction of course is to yell Diesel,” said Flores. “And the dog raises up his head and starts crying and you could see all the blood all over his face.”

The neighbor, identified as 44-year-old Bryan Flowers, claims the dog lunged at him when he tried to get his son's dead cat from the backyard, and told police that's why he shot him, according to the police report.

But Flores says Diesel was a docile dog and never acted aggressive towards anyone.

”He was not aggressive at all,” said Flores. “We never had any problem.”

News 9 called Flowers but he refused to comment. Flowers was arrested in 2007 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Flores says her three children are still trying to deal with the loss of their furry family friend. She also said her kids are scared since Flowers lives next door, and has since bonded out of jail.

“He didn't even have the audacity to say hey I lost my mind, I shot your dog - please come and take him to the hospital,” said Flores. “He didn't care. “

The family has created a GoFundMe page to try to raise money for the substantial vet bill and cremation bill.