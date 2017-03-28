Severe Showers, Storms To Make Way Into Metro After 8 PM

Showers and storms will approach the metro after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
There is a low threat that these storms become severe with large hail and damaging wind but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
However, the highest threat for tornadoes will stay in southwest and southern Oklahoma.
Hail up to golf ball size are possible in central Oklahoma with the potential for larger hailstones in southern and southwest Oklahoma. Storms will continue overnight before winding down Wednesday afternoon.
