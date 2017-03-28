Oklahoma Schools Cancel Evening Activities Over Possible Severe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Schools Cancel Evening Activities Over Possible Severe Weather Concerns

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Some Oklahoma schools have canceled evening activities and classes over concerns for the possibility of severe weather. 

The following schools have canceled evening events: Mid-Del, Millwood, Moore, Noble.

Mustang Public Schools canceled a district-wide art show for Tuesday night. 

Dustin Horstkoetter, Director of Safety and Security, Moore Public Schools issued the following statement on the cancellations: 

On days where the threat of severe weather covers our district, the administration center leadership team at Moore Public Schools is in constant communication with the experts at the National Weather Service.  Based on their reports and weather forecasts, we make decisions that we believe best serve the safety of our students, patrons, and staff members.

Today was one of those days and we are thankful for those at the National Weather Service who work hard to provide the information we use in making our decisions.   

For the latest information check the News 9 school closings page.

