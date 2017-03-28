Purcell Officer Charged In Shooting That Severely Injured Dog

A Purcell police officer has been charged following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into the shooting of a dog.

PREVIOUS STORY: 10/14/2016: OSBI Investigating Officer Accused Of Shooting Dog In McClain Co.

Richard Kyle Glasgow has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to court documents.

On Oct. 8, 2016 Glasgow told authorities he was riding his motorcycle in McClain County when he said a dog named Champion came out after his motorcycle and he feared for his life so he fired a warning shot into the ground and another shot at the dog. Champion was wounded and lost part of his right front paw as a result of the shooting.

Witnesses told police that Glasgow fell off his motorcycle while driving by the property where Champion’s owners lived.

A deputy called to the scene said, “While talking to Glasgow I could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and could hear slurred speech as he spoke.”

The charge alleges Glasgow demonstrated a conscious disregard for the safety of others and created a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death or great bodily harm to others.

Glasgow, who is still employed by the Purcell Police Department has been placed on suspension with pay, according to authorities. Purcell is going to have an independent investigation into the incident, Detective Sergeant Scott Stephens said.