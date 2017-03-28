Wrecks Wreck Morning Commute On I-40 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Wrecks Wreck Morning Commute On I-40

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A series of wrecks within two miles of each other on I-40 eastbound at the I-44 junction slowed the morning commute with just one open lane.

Bent up cars, police cruisers, and tow trucks dotted the interstate as authorities tried to control traffic to prevent any more crashes.

News 9's Bill Newton reported seeing three separate crashes, one each on either side of Meridian and the third on the I-44 southbound interchange, involving a total of 12 cars.

Cleanup is expected to last throughout the morning.

