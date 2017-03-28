Trump Expected To Repeal Environmental Protections With EO Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Expected To Repeal Environmental Protections With EO Today

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is set to rewrite presidential policies on climate change with the signing of an executive order today that repeals a number of environmental protection orders from President Barack Obama.

The top priority of this executive order is to "reduce U.S. dependence on other countries for energy." This is just the latest step in the President's efforts for what Republicans call an energy re-evaluation.

Today's order will also direct the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, to rewrite Obama's Clean Power Plan. Oklahoma was one of 27 states that sued the EPA over the plan years ago. Other repeals in this order include a flood-risk standard and preparing the U.S. for the impacts of climate change.

OK Energy Today's Jerry Bohnen says while environmentalists are concerned, coal, oil, and gas will be all set to benefit.

"The industry contends that the war on coal will come to an end and you'll see a resurgence of jobs in the coal industry."

The Sierra Club and numerous other environmentalist groups were in favor of President Obama's orders.

