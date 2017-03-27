Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Dallas

One day after a big loss in Houston, the Thunder is back in action in Dallas on Monday night for a matchup with the Mavericks. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip as usual and will be tweeting out updates during the game. Check back throughout to keep up with the action and tune in tonight at 10 for highlights.

Game Over! OKC 92 Dallas 91, MVP finish for RUSS!!!! #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

It's off J.J. In my mind #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Another review, close call #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Russ misses jumper, Mavs ball up one with 13.6 secs left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Oops, More than a few Dallas fans already left, OKC down 3 with 57 secs. left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

The Thunder down Six with 1:49 left in game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Mavs hit 10th 3-pointer, Dallas up 91-78 with 3:30 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

He does it again, Russ reels in triple-double No. 37, 21 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Mavs 69 Thunder 57 after 3, Russ is one assist away from his 37th triple-double. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

OKC looks very different now, the halftime chat worked, OKC outscoring Dallas 18-5 in 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Sure looks good for Russ if your counting triple-doubles, 1 rebound and 4 assists away from No.37 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Mavs 50 Thunder 35 Half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

OKC calls timeout to find a shot with 1.6 secs left in half, OKC trying to avoid a 10 point quarter #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Do the TV guys know Sabonis hasn't played? @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 28, 2017

Russ may have trouble getting 10 assists w bad shooters being cold tonight. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 28, 2017

Russ for 3, Thunder with two 3's, matching their total of 3's the last time OKC played here #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

9 turnovers for OKC, the Thunder offense struggling to get better shots, Mavs up 43-30, OKC once led 21-14. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Russ ends the scoring drought after Dallas had scored the last 14 points. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Lot's of misses in the quarter, OKC scoreless almost 3 and half minutes into the second, Mavs up 31-25 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Mejri seems to always play well against OKC #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

That Barea scores before the buzzer, Mavs lead 26-25 after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

Gibson with 7 points, Thunder up 16-10 5:48 left in first quarter #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 28, 2017

