Showers, Storms Firing Up In Oklahoma

12:40 p.m. UPDATE: Scattered T-storms continue in western Oklahoma. A warm front is slowly lifting through north Texas and will cross the Red River Tuesday evening. Along this boundary, the severe threat will go up after 4 p.m. as new storms develop.

These storms will lift further NE approaching the OKC Metro between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. In the meantime, pop-up showers and weaker T-storms will be possible.

The highest threat for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be in far southern Oklahoma. Trackers will be down there, and our team will be keeping you up to date all evening and through the overnight.

Another powerful storm will charge into the state giving us our best rain chances the state has seen in some time. Every county, all 77 of them, should see rain over the next 3 days. Severe weather and heavy rainfall are also possible.

The severe threat starts this afternoon and evening in southwest Oklahoma and will northeast up into the state tonight. There is a risk of tornadoes. The highest threat will be in the southern and southeastern parts this evening.

There will be a slight threat of severe weather Wednesday. By the time we get to Thursday, much of the state will have seen 1 to 4 inches of rainfall! This is not a drought buster but it will put a good dent in it!

