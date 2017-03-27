Gov. Fallin Calls For Special Elections To Fill Legislative Seats

Gov. Mary Fallin has called for two special elections for fill the vacancies in Oklahoma Senate District 44 and Oklahoma House District 46 .

The seat for Senate District 44 was filled by Ralph Shortey, of Oklahoma City, until his immediate resignation on Wednesday. He is currently fighting three felonies related to child prostitution in Cleveland County .

House District 46 will be vacant after May 31 because Rep. Scott Martin decided to take a job with the Norman Chamber of Commerce. He was named as its new president and CEO on March 20.

The filing period for both special elections is May 1 to 3. The special primary election is set for July 11 and the special general election is scheduled for Sept. 12.

In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be July 11.