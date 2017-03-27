Gov. Fallin Calls For Special Elections To Fill Legislative Seat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gov. Fallin Calls For Special Elections To Fill Legislative Seats

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gov. Mary Fallin has called for two special elections for fill the vacancies in Oklahoma Senate District 44 and Oklahoma House District 46

The seat for Senate District 44 was filled by Ralph Shortey, of Oklahoma City, until his immediate resignation on Wednesday. He is currently fighting three felonies related to child prostitution in Cleveland County.

House District 46 will be vacant after May 31 because Rep. Scott Martin decided to take a job with the Norman Chamber of Commerce. He was named as its new president and CEO on March 20.

The filing period for both special elections is May 1 to 3. The special primary election is set for July 11 and the special general election is scheduled for Sept. 12.

In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be July 11.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.