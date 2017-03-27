Logan County Transport Deputy Arrested On DUI Charge

A Logan County transport deputy, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested following a traffic stop.

Eric Lee Campbell, 37, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and booked into the Logan County Jail.

An off-duty Edmond police officer said Campbell stumbling around as if he were intoxicated at an Edmond business near I-35 and 2nd St on Feb. 26. The officer followed Campbell’s car to the intersection of East Waterloo Rd. and South Pine St. where a Logan County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Campbell.

Campbell, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, was in possession of a firearm.