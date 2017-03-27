Mustang Police Trying To Locate Missing 15-year-old Girl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mustang Police Trying To Locate Missing 15-year-old Girl

MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Mustang police are still searching for a 15-year-old girl, last seen on March 21.

Authorities say Lauren Paige Mowdy never returned home from Mustang High School on Tuesday, March 21. 

Officers say Mowdy is white with fair skin, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 98 pounds. She has blue eyes and long red-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information should call the Mustang Police Department at (405) 376-2488.

