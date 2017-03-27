Thunder Looks To Bounce Back In Dallas

With just 10 games to go, the Thunder sits in sixth place in the West, 1.5 games behind the fifth-place Clippers and 1.5 ahead of the seventh-place Grizzlies. Oklahoma City goes to Dallas tonight for an early-week matchup, tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The tenth-place Mavericks (31-41) still have a shot at making the playoffs, just 3.5 games behind eighth-place Portland. Dallas has beaten the Thunder once in March but it has also won against Memphis, Washington and the L.A. Clippers in the past month. Since acquiring Nerlens Noel from Philadelphia at the trade deadline, the Mavs are 8-4 with him on the floor.

The Thunder (41-31) comes to town fresh off a 137-125 loss at Houston. Russell Westbrook recorded his 36th triple-double with 39 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. He’s now just five shy of Oscar Robertson’s record 41 triple-doubles in 1961-62. Westbrook has not triple-doubled against the Mavericks in two tries this season.

The Mavericks have a tough road ahead with just two home games following tonight’s against OKC. They hit the road for five-straight away contests on Wednesday.