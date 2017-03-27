Suspects In Sunday Edmond Police Chase Facing Multiple Charges - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspects In Sunday Edmond Police Chase Facing Multiple Charges

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The charges against two men who led police on a chase Sunday afternoon have been released.

Both Derek Lamont Benjamin, 25, and Shawn Deontra Bruner, 27, were arrested on charges of obstruction of a police officer and petty larceny. Benjamin was also arrested on a charge of felony attempting to elude as well as an outstanding warrant for burglary in Oklahoma County.

Edmond officers said they were responding to a reported larceny at Walmart near Danforth and Santa Fe. They attempted to pull over a sport utility vehicle and initiated a pursuit when the vehicle did not pull over, according to authorities.

The chase, which began in Edmond, ended on Wilshire Boulevard near OG&E and east of the Broadway Extension. 

