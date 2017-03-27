Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 26, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 26, 2017

By Cole Poland, News9.com
This week on the Blitz, new OSU basketball coach Mike Boynton visits, Russ stares down history, spring football, and the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.

- The Rockets shot over 68 percent from the field through three quarters as they got up big and held on for a 137-125 win over the Thunder on Sunday afternoon inside the Toyota Center.

- New OSU men's basketball head coach Mike Boynton visits the Blitz.

- Oklahoma begins spring football practice this week.

- Mike Gundy has his retirement all figured out.

- Meet the 2017 class of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.

- ESPN's Royce Young joins Steve McGehee to talk Thunder in Houston.

