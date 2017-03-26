2 Detained After Police Chase Ends In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2 Detained After Police Chase Ends In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people have been detained after a police chase ended Sunday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City.

The chase started in Edmond after police were responding to a larceny at Walmart near Danforth and Santa Fe. Officers attempted to pull over a sport utility vehicle and initiated a pursuit when the vehicle did not pull over.

The vehicle did not stop and reached speeds of more than 100 mph, running multiple red lights and stop signs in Edmond. The suspect vehicle also drove up a curb and through a median to get away from Edmond police officers.

The suspect vehicle drove down Kelley Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City at a high rate of speed before driving westbound on Wilshire Boulevard. 

The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle head-on on Wilshire Boulevard near OG&E and east of the Broadway Extension. The suspect vehicle flipped over and police took three people out of the vehicle.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to treat the people in the second vehicle. All four people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are Derek Lamont Benjamin, 25, and Shawn Deontra Bruner, 27. Both were still in the hospital as of Sunday evening. 

Edmond and Oklahoma City police were involved in the pursuit.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.