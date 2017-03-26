2 Detained After Police Chase Ends In NE OKC

Two people have been detained after a police chase ended Sunday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City.

The chase started in Edmond after police were responding to a larceny at Walmart near Danforth and Santa Fe. Officers attempted to pull over a sport utility vehicle and initiated a pursuit when the vehicle did not pull over.

The vehicle did not stop and reached speeds of more than 100 mph, running multiple red lights and stop signs in Edmond. The suspect vehicle also drove up a curb and through a median to get away from Edmond police officers.

The suspect vehicle drove down Kelley Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City at a high rate of speed before driving westbound on Wilshire Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle head-on on Wilshire Boulevard near OG&E and east of the Broadway Extension. The suspect vehicle flipped over and police took three people out of the vehicle.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to treat the people in the second vehicle. All four people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are Derek Lamont Benjamin, 25, and Shawn Deontra Bruner, 27. Both were still in the hospital as of Sunday evening.

Edmond and Oklahoma City police were involved in the pursuit.

