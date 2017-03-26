Thunder Social Scene: MVP Battle In Houston

Following three full days off, the Thunder is back in action on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when it takes on the Rockets. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip down to Houston and will be tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Related: Westbrook Can Make MVP Statement Against Rockets On Sunday

Game Over! Rockets 137 Thunder 125 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Not over yet, Thunder down 13 with the ball 2:50 left in game. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Russell snags triple-double No. 36 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Harden hits 3 at buzzer, Rockets up 113-88 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Seeing this game is further proof you need some 3-point aces in your pocket. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Encouraging #Thunder comeback. Improved D & getting Oladipo involved cuts it to 12. A comeback win would go a long way in MVP chase @news9. — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 26, 2017

Great start in the 3rd, not sure how many times I've been able to type that this season, OKC is down 12. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

I personally like VicO & #Thunder need what he can bring. But times like today when he's disengaged make u wonder bout his OKC future @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 26, 2017

Rockets 79 Thunder 59 Half, Houston is only shooting 71 percent from the field #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Obscene. To be rested, know you were playing Rocket's offense & to allow this many layups and open shots--it is obscene. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 26, 2017

OKC may score 60 or more in the first and still be down by double-digits, Houston can't miss #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Not a good day to play the Rockets in a game of H-O-R-S-E #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Houston is doing pretty much what it wants, OKC trails 65-46 with 3:55 left in first half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Layup 3 layup 3 layup 3, timeout #Thunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 26, 2017

Wow, The Rockets may hit 70 and then some by halftime. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

Sabonis tip in at the buzzer doesn't count, Rockets lead 37-31 after one, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017

I was starting to think where's Adams? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 26, 2017