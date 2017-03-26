Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of Central, Eastern OK Sunday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of Central, Eastern OK Sunday

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Moisture returns Sunday, and the biggest determining factor is taking place right now, but the richest moisture is still in central Texas as of about 8 a.m. Once the moisture moves into Oklahoma and the dryline sharpens up Sunday afternoon, we'll start to see storms develop.

The severe weather threat will be across most of Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is possible if isolated supercells develop.  

For most, Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s. Winds will strengthen from the SSE at 15-25 mph by afternoon.

The best chance for severe storms for the OKC, metro area is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Storms will fire up just east of the dryline and move ENE. At this time, the tornado threat is low, but not zero.   

NextGen LIVE, SkyNews 9, our entire weather team and all of our stormtrackers are ready to go! 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.