Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of Central, Eastern OK Sunday

Moisture returns Sunday, and the biggest determining factor is taking place right now, but the richest moisture is still in central Texas as of about 8 a.m. Once the moisture moves into Oklahoma and the dryline sharpens up Sunday afternoon, we'll start to see storms develop.

The severe weather threat will be across most of Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is possible if isolated supercells develop.

For most, Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s. Winds will strengthen from the SSE at 15-25 mph by afternoon.

The best chance for severe storms for the OKC, metro area is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Storms will fire up just east of the dryline and move ENE. At this time, the tornado threat is low, but not zero.

