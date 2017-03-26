Severe Weather Threat Across Most Of Central, Eastern OK Sunday

Emergency crews have been called to a reported injury crash near the Interstates 35 and 240 interchange.More >>
Emergency crews have been called to a reported injury crash near the Interstates 35 and 240 interchange.More >>
Sources tell the Associated Press that Senate Republican leaders have abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill until after the July 4 recess.More >>
Sources tell the Associated Press that Senate Republican leaders have abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill until after the July 4 recess.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.